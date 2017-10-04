Jason Aldean talks about ‘heartache’ after Las Vegas massacre

LAS VEGAS — Country star Jason Aldean, who was onstage when a gunman shot into the crowd at the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas, has shared a second emotional response to the mass shooting that claimed the lives of 58 victims.

The singer, who is still coming to terms with what happened, offered his condolences to the victims and ended his note with an appeal.

“Just know u all are in my heart and my prayers as we all go through this together,” Aldean wrote. “Time to come together and stop the hate! #stopthehate #prayforlasvegas.”

The message posted to his Instagram page on Tuesday reads, in full:

“Over the last 24 hrs I have gone through lots of emotions. Fear, Anger, Heartache, Compassion and many others. I truely dont understand why a person would want to take the life of another. Something has changed in this country and in this world lately that is scary to see. This world is becoming the kind of place i am afraid to raise my children in. At the end of the day we arent Democrats or Republicans, Whites or Blacks, Men or Women. We are all humans and we are all Americans and its time to start acting like it and stand together as ONE! That is the only way we will ever get this Country to be better than it has ever been, but we have a long way to go and we have to start now. My heart aches for the Victims and their families of this Senseless act. I am so sorry for the hurt and pain everyone is feeling right now and there are no words i can say to to take that pain away. Just know u all are in my heart and my prayers as we all go through this together. Time to come together and stop the hate!

#stopthehate #prayforlasvegas”

Aldean was in the middle of his performance when the bullets rained down on the crowd from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino, which was across the street from the music festival.

In all, 58 people have died as of Tuesday night and more than 500 were recovering from their injuries. The suspected gunman killed himself as SWAT teams converged on his hotel room.

The day after the shooting, Aldean shared his shock and condolences in a separate Instagram post, saying what happened at his show was “beyond horrific.”

He has since canceled this weekend’s shows scheduled for Los Angeles, San Diego and Anaheim, California, and said he would resume his tour on Oct. 12 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The Associated Press and CNN contributed to this report.