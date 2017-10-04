Hundreds of New Yorkers gather at MOMA PS1 to raise money for Puerto Rico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens — The movement to help hurricane ravaged Puerto Rico continues. Hundreds of New Yorkers attended a fundraiser at MOMA PS1 in Long Island City Wednesday night.

According to organizers, all the money raised for the Hurricane Maria Community Relief and Recovery Fund will go towards relief work and supplies on the island.

Celebrities James Franco and Rosie Perez lent their names and voices to the fundraiser.

“Our brothers and sisters in Puerto Rico need a lot of help,” Franco said to the crowd.

Jason Belland attended and said, “… for me this is a way to give back to friends and family that I care about that have been affected by the storm.”

Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer helped organize the fundraiser. “I think a lot of people are here tonight because they are outraged that the federal government hasn’t done enough for Puerto Rico,” he said.

While the event is over, people can still donate at this link. The fund is run by the Center for Popular Democracy.