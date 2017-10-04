Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Shielding children from what’s going in the world is becoming increasingly difficult, especially with the internet, social media, television, and by word of mouth - our children can get information from a whole variety of sources, and it’s no different from learning about the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Joined by her 13 year-old and 11 year-old sons, psychiatrist Jodi Gold shares advice on how to talk to children about tragic events.