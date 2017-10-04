Shielding children from what’s going in the world is becoming increasingly difficult, especially with the internet, social media, television, and by word of mouth - our children can get information from a whole variety of sources, and it’s no different from learning about the mass shooting in Las Vegas.
Joined by her 13 year-old and 11 year-old sons, psychiatrist Jodi Gold shares advice on how to talk to children about tragic events.
- Remain calm
- Talk to your children before they hear about it somewhere else
- Don’t overshare: Take cues from your children – don’t give them more information than needed.
- Never lie to them, but can be selective on what information you give them.
- Reassure them, depending on age.
- The younger they are, the more you focus on protecting them. The older they are, the more you can reassure them that it’s an unusual event, but they’re as safe as they can be.
- Have a discussion