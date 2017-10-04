Homeless man arrested for raping woman in Manhattan: police

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — A homeless man is in custody after a woman said she was raped while trespassing in an industrial building in midtown Wednesday, according to police.

Thomas Powell, 34, was taken into custody around 1:20 a.m., after the alleged assault, according to police.

The victim trespassed in an industrial building in midtown south, and was smoking a cigarette when she told police she saw Powell, who was visibly intoxicated, around 12:30 a.m.

He then raped her, the woman told police.

The victim ran down a flight of stairs, managed to flag down officers and immediately report the rape, police said.

