Death of woman found with rosary beads in her throat ruled a homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGHBRIDGE, The Bronx — The death of a woman who was found with rosary beads shoved down her throat in the Bronx has been ruled a homicide, police said Wednesday.

Helen Hernandez, 33, was found unconscious and unresponsive on Aug. 29 in the hallway of her apartment building on Anderson Avenue, police said. EMS rushed the mother of three to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A 911 call had been made about a woman who was having difficulty breathing. A separate emergency call came in about a naked man screaming about the devil in the street.

That man, police said, was Hernandez's boyfriend, Pierre Jones, 34. Officers used a taser on him before he was hospitalized.

Jones and Hernandez had been dating for a few months at the time of her death, police said. He had a criminal history that included domestic violence with a previous partner.

No arrests have been made in the case as of Wednesday, police said.

Martha Carrasquillo, a close family friend who considers herself Hernandez's aunt said she was a "beautiful person."

"Regardless to whatever ups and downs we all go through, she had a beautiful heart," Carrasquillo said.