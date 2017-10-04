Couple accused of keeping disabled woman in shed, selling her for sex

MACOMB, Mich. — A suburban Detroit couple face human trafficking and prostitution charges after authorities say they hired a disabled woman for sex while forcing her to live in a shed.

Misty George, 30, and 38-year-old Michael Welch were arraigned on the charges Tuesday. George also is charged with using computers to commit a crime.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Welch and George, who live together and believed to be dating, had the 29-year-old woman stay in her home but then moved her to a nearby shed after she could not afford to pay the rent they demanded.

The woman wasn’t allowed in the home to use the restroom or shower. The suspects then advertised the woman for sale online and several men responded and paid money to the couple for sexual services with the victim.

After an unknown amount of time in the shed, the victim was able to escape the shed and contact family members. Her identity has not been released.

“This whole incident spanned over a couple-month period,” including the time she was staying in the home, Macomb County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Renee Yax said.