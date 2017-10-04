Countries warn citizens about traveling to US in wake of Las Vegas shooting, hurricane destruction

In the wake of the Las Vegas shooting, potential terrorist attacks and hurricane destruction, some countries are warning their citizens about traveling to the United States for the foreseeable future.

The shooting at Sunday night’s Route 91 Harvest Festival attack in Las Vegas left at least 59 people dead and more than 500 injured. In Puerto Rico, at least 34 people were killed by Hurricane Maria — and 95 percent of the island is still without power.

Canada is advising their residents to “avoid non-essential travel to the Florida Keys and Naples due to damage caused by Hurricane Irma.”

According to the United Kingdom’s foreign travel advice page, terrorists are “very likely to try to carry out attacks in the USA,” and that citizens should avoid the city of Las Vegas since the attack. There are also warning about traveling to Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands that reads, the “post-storm situation remains dangerous, with extreme flooding, power outages, and limited communications.”

The Germany travel safety travel page was just updated with the Las Vegas shooting and hurricane damage. It also mentions “frequent political demonstrations” and “politically motivated violence” as reasons to be cautious. The German government also says that “In the U.S. it is comparatively easy to get possession of weapons,” and, “If you become a victim of an armed attack, do not try to defend yourself!”

In Australia, the government points out that “The United states has more violent crime than Australia” and that “Mass shootings continue to occur in public places.”

According to the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs, “there is an increased threat of terrorism and extremist violence worldwide” and that “the USA has also witnessed a number of mass shootings in recent years.”

This is not the first time countries have urged their citizens against coming to America.

Last year, Zika, gun violence, Trump’s immigration ban and anti-LGBTQ sentiments were among the reasons why many countries issued the warning, according to Condé Nast Traveler.