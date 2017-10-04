City worker arrested for recording upskirt video on train

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK – A city worker was arrested for recording an upskirt video in the Bronx.

Michael L. Olan , 29, a teacher asisstam at P.S. 72 in Manhattan, was on a northbound 2 train Monday afternoon when he used his cellphone to shoot an upskirt video of a 16-year-old female, said police.

The train was approaching the Gun Hill Road stop when officers saw Olan on his knees in the train with his phone’s camera pointed up the victim’s skirt.

Upon approaching the suspect, police said Olan was fidgeting with his phone in an attempt to delete the video.

He was arrested without incident and charged with unlawful surveillance.