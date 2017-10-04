Candidate for NYC Mayor spends a week on city streets to listen and talk about plans

One of the candidates to be the next Mayor of New York City is spending the next week on the streets of the city.
Mike Tolkin says he wants to bring attention to homelessness and the economy.
As of the beginning of October, these names are on the citywide mayoral ballot:
Bill de Blasio, (Incumbent) Democrat & Working Families
Nicole Malliotakis, Republican & Conservative & Stop de Blasio
Bo Dietl, Dump the Mayor
Sal Albanese, Reform
Aaron Commey, Libertarian
Akeem Browder, Green
Mike Tolkin, Smart Cities
Click on the candidates' names to connect with the campaigns.
The first three candidates on that list are preparing for a debate on Tuesday.
Albanese and Tolkin have challenged the process to decide who gets to appear in the debate.