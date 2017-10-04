3 struck by car in Staten Island

RICHMOND, Staten Island — Three people were struck by a car in Staten Island Wednesday morning, FDNY officials said.

They were hit near the intersection of Richmond Road and Lighthouse Hill around 8:30 a.m., officials said. The three victims were taken to Staten Island University Hospital North in unknown conditions.

No identifying information was immediately available for the victims.

The NYPD is currently on scene.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.