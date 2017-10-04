3 police officers critically injured after being struck by motorcycles in Union City, NJ

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNION CITY, N.J. — Three police officers were struck by a hit-and-run motorcyclist in Union City, New Jersey Wednesday evening.

It happened around 9 p.m. at Palisade Avenue and 30th Street.

Sources say the officers were responding to a separate accident in the area when two motorcyclist struck the officers.

Police are looking for at least one motorcyclist, who fled the scene.

All three officers were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

There is no further information at this time.

