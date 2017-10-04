17 indicted for allegedly selling, trafficking drugs in Long Island and Queens

MINEOLA, NY — Police arrested a group of alleged drug traffickers accused of selling heroin and cocaine throughout Queens and Nassau and Suffolk Counties.

Sixteen of the 17 people listed in the indictment have been arrested, officials said. One has yet to be apprehended.

Investigators seized approximately five and a half kilograms in cocaine and $190,000 in cash Tuesday. They netted about two kilograms of cocaine and more than $70,000 during earlier searches.

“This crew trafficked large amounts of cocaine and heroin across state lines and into Long Island neighborhoods, and they did it with a complete disregard for law enforcement or the communities in which they live,” said Peter Fitzhugh, acting special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations New York.

They allegedly used false sided suitcases to ship heroin and cocaine from Phoenix to New York on commercial flights, officials said. The crew – several of whom are related – supplied major dealers in New York City, Long Island, upstate New York, Chicago, Maine, Maryland and Virginia.

Fourteen law enforcement agencies collaborated on the investigation.

“Our partners at the federal, state and local level worked together seamlessly to uncover the novel smuggling methods used in this ‘family business’ and to shut it down before more lives were ruined by the poison these defendants supplied,” District Attorney Madeline Singas said.

The defendants arrested range in age from 27-42:

Lyonel Beaubrun, 41, Rosedale, NY – remanded

Kervin Etienne, 36, West Hempstead, NY – remanded

Jean-Luc Theodore, 35, Valley Stream, NY – bail set at $50,000 bond over $25,000 cash

Jaksem Phileppe, 42, Far Rockaway, NY – bail set at $150,000 bond over $75,000 cash

Musheer Reid, 34, Brooklyn, NY – bail set at $100,000 bond or cash

Emmanuel Lemite, 38, Rosedale, NY – bail set at $50,000 bond or cash

Ebony Johnson, 36, Brooklyn, NY – bail set at $50,000 bond or cash

John Beaubrun, 38, West Hempstead, NY – bail set at $250,000 bond over $125,000 cash

Naeemah Smith, 37, Rosedale, NY – bail set at $5,000 bond over $2,500 cash

Sandra Marseilles, 38, Rosedale, NY – bail set at $150,000 over $75,000 cash

Sully Botello, 33, Central Islip, NY – bail set at $5,000 bond over $2,500 cash

Ashley Cumbo, 27, Bellerose, NY – bail set at $200,000 bond over $100,000 cash

Not listed are the four defendants who have not yet been arraigned and the individual who was not yet been taken into custody.