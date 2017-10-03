Women steal jewelry from men who get ‘dizzy,’ pass out Manhattan in hotel rooms

MANHATTAN — Two women stole jewelry from men who got dizzy and lost consciousness in Manhattan hotel rooms, police said.

One of the women took a 38-year-old man’s watch in his room at The Dream Hotel on Aug. 11 while he was unconscious, an NYPD spokesperson said. She had met him at The Top of the Standard lounge. Both went back to the hotel and the woman took the watch after the man became dizzy and passed out.

Two days later, a woman met a 37-year-old man at STK and then went back with him to Sofitel Hotel, police said. He also became dizzy and passed out. She removed his watch and then fled the room.

Another robbery happened at the same hotel on Aug. 16, an NYPD spokesperson said. A woman met a 56-year-old man at Gaby, a restaurant attached to the hotel, and then they both went back to his hotel room. After he passed out, the woman took two watches, a bag and a pen.

Police have asked for help identifying the woman. Both of them are in their 30s. One is a brunette who was last seen wearing a pink top and light blue jeans. The other woman has blonde hair with pink highlights. She was last seen wearing was a black top and black pants.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).