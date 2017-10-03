Trump to Puerto Rico: ‘You’ve thrown our budget a little out of whack’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — President Donald Trump huddled with local and federal officials Tuesday in Puerto Rico, praising his administration's response to the hurricane that devastated the island.

Still, Trump noted that the devastation in Puerto Rico has "thrown our budget a little out of whack," though he said that was "fine."

"I hate to tell you Puerto Rico, but you've thrown our budget a little out of whack," Trump said. "But that's fine."

At one point, Trump remarked on the 16-person death toll, which he touted as low compared to how many could have died.

Trump said officials can "be very proud of what's taken place," immediately after remarking on the death toll.

As Trump thanked local officials, he focused on the praise some local officials offered of him and his administration than on the work local officials have done in response to the hurricane.