Playtex recalls 3.6 million children’s plates and bowls because of choking hazard

Playtex is recalling 3.6 million plates and bowls for children that may pose a choking hazard because the clear plastic layer over the graphics can peel or bubble up from the surface.

The company said it has received 372 reports of the clear plastic layer bubbling or peeling and there have been at least 11 reports of that clear plastic being found in children’s mouths. Four children choked on the plastic pieces.

The recalled dishes were sold separately and together as a set at Babies“R”Us, Target, Walmart, and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from October 2009 through August 2017 for about $2.50 for a single plate or bowl and $15 for a Mealtime set.

The printed designs include cars, construction scenes, giraffes, princesses, superheroes and more. The white polypropylene plates and bowls have a colored rim on top and a non-slip bottom. “Playtex” is also printed on the bottom of the dishes.

Anyone who has the now-recalled plates and bowls should stop using the dishes immediately and take them away from young children. For a full refund, customers can contact Playtex online or by calling 888-220-2075 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

No other Playtex products are involved in the recall, the company says.

Playtex specified that the following products are not affected by the recall: Toy Story 3 and Baby Einstein-themed plates and bowls, Playtex Sipsters cups, 3-way plates and bowls, infant spoons, toddler utensils, and flip top snacker products.