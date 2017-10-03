New Jersey victims of Las Vegas shooting recovering from trauma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAS VEGAS, NV — A New Jersey woman shot in the hip is recovering in a Las Vegas hospital with family by her side.

"The nurse said the bullet missed her stomach, bowels, intestine, vital organs and arteries and for that we are truly thankful," reads a post by Jill DeCandio, a relative of Jenna DeCandio. Her Facebook profile says she lives in Jamesburg, New Jersey. She and her family were at the concert when the shooting began.

Just as this was happening, a group of New Jersey police officers were finishing up dinner inside the hotel where the shooter was taking aim.

"My room is directly across from where everything you're seeing on the news is," said Pete Stilianessis, president of the New Jersey State Police Non-Commissioned Officers Association. He and other New Jersey officers are in Las Vegas for a seminar. He spoke to us from his hotel room where some of them took shelter after the building was put on lockdown.

"I completely darkened the room. I found a spot to hide if I needed to. You know you got to get ready for the worst. You don’t know if people are gonna come room to room," he explained.

Just a few floors above him, Meghan Kavalus​, a New Jersey woman, was on the penthouse level with dozens of others for a business event. She took video of the shooting below before a SWAT team stormed the floor they were on.

"For a good minute, in my head, I thought those could have been the shooters," she said during an interview Tuesday on the PIX11 morning news.

Prayer services and vigils are being held in New Jersey for the Las Vegas victims. There was one last night in Belmar. There is one planned for Friday night​ in Union in front of the town hall.