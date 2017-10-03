MTA removes some subway seats to deal with overcrowding

NEW YORK — E train riders should get ready to stand.

The MTA removed seats from the end of each car in an attempt to increase passenger capacity by 80-100 passengers per train, officials said. Plans were previously announced to remove some seats in cars that travel along the L line and Grand Central Shuttle in Manhattan.

“We do not have time to waste when it comes to improving the customer experience and service for our riders,” said MTA Chairman Joe Lhota. “This pilot goes directly to the heart of that goal by attacking a significant cause of failures on these cars and making a fast, targeted improvement.”

Fewer seats should also reduce the time it takes for passengers to get on and off the trains.

The E train cars with fewer seats will have improved stanchions and hand rails for commuter comfort and safety. Train cars will have exterior wrapping to identify the modified seating arrangement.

The announcement came as the MTA deals with a record number of customers.

“Getting more passengers onto trains, in a more efficient manner, is absolutely essential,” Lhota said.