Mom of teen fatally stabbed in Bronx school to see the accused for 1st time since killing

BRONX, N.Y. — The mother of a boy who was stabbed to death in school, alongside another student who was critically injured, will see her son’s accused killer for the first time since the fatal altercation when the teen appears in court Tuesday.

Matthew McCree, 15, was killed 30 minutes into his third-period history class last Wednesday.

Investigators say the accused killer, Abel Cedeno, 18, was repeatedly bullied in school, and that McCree and a 16-year-old boy who was also stabbed flung pencils and papers at the older teen moments before he lashed out with a 3-inch switchblade. Police believe this was the first incident between the three students.

McCree’s mother spoke out days after the attack, remembering her son as a kind person who made her breakfast just hours before he was slain.

“My son Matthew McCree was not a bully,” Louna Dennis said last Friday, fighting back tears. “My son was loved.”

Dennis will see Cedeno for the first time since the incident Tuesday, and speak to the PIX11 Morning News around 7:45 a.m., shortly before the teen’s court appearance.

After Tuesday’s emotional encounter, Dennis will continue preparing for something no mother should ever have to — her son’s funeral.

McCree’s funeral arrangements are as follows:

Friday, Oct. 13 5 - 7 p.m.: Viewing of the body

Friday, Oct. 13 7 - 9 p.m.: Religious service

Saturday, Oct. 14 8 - 9 a.m.: Funeral service followed by burial at the Canarsie Cemetery

Viewing and funeral service will take place at Castle Hill Funeral Parlor, 528 Castle Hill Ave., the Bronx