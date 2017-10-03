Brownsville families battle rat infestation in their building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — A rodent infestation started at the Tapscott Street houses on Howard Ave in Brownsville back in August, according to some families who live there.

Resident Taleya Folks says rats are moving in and families are moving out.

"They come in through the kitchen and the bedroom where my two 10-year-old twins nieces sleep," said Folks. "We need help."

A NYCHA spokesperson says a temporary fix was done and they plan on sending plasterers back this week to finish the job.

A NYCHA spokesperson tells us this, "We believe all NYCHA residents deserve to live in safe, clean developments and we are deeply disappointed that we didn’t meet that standard today. We currently have regular exterminations at this site and we can – and will – do better to provide even more frequent and deeper treatments to the compactors and all other problem areas to solve the problem permanently.”

