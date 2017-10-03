Body camera video captures chaos of Las Vegas shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities have released police body camera video that showed the chaos of the Las Vegas mass shooting as officers tried to figure out the location of the gunman and shuttle people to safety.

Amid sirens and volleys of gunfire, people yelled, "They're shooting right at us," while officers shouted, "Go that way!" Officials played the video at a news conference Tuesday.

Stephen Paddock killed nearly 60 people and wounded hundreds more as he opened fire from the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel-casino onto a crowd at a country music concert. He killed himself before police stormed his hotel room.

Undersheriff Kevin McMahill told reporters Tuesday that Paddock also set up two cameras in the hallway outside his room at the Mandalay Bay casino-hotel so he could watch law enforcement or security approach.

He says Paddock fired on and off for nine to 11 minutes and unleashed a dozen or so volleys. He says the first call about shots fired came in at 10:08 p.m. Sunday and the gunfire stopped at 10:19 p.m.