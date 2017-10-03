All major crimes are down in NYC, except rape

NEW YORK — Crime overall is down, but the number of reported rapes is on the rise, new NYPD data shows.

There were 117 rapes reported in September 2017, compared with 113 in September 2016. In a Sept. 10 incident, a man climbed a woman’s Bronx fire escape and raped her at gunpoint. A woman was also raped in Central Park on Sept. 18.

The number of rapes had dropped in August compared to the same time period in 2016.

Major crimes in other areas are down. There were 15 fewer murders and 197 fewer robberies. Overall, crime is down nearly 6 percent year-to-date.

Mayor Bill de Blasio attributed the decrease to the increased number of officers, enhanced training, upgraded equipment and neighborhood policing.

“The safest big city in America just beat its own record with the safest September in the modern era,” de Blasio said. “This is just the beginning. As the efforts we’ve put in place deepen, we will continue to see crime fall across this city.”

NYPD Commissioner James P. O’Neill also noted that neighborhood policing has played a large role in the drop in crime.

“While we have achieved significant reductions so far this year, what is more meaningful is the manner in which we are doing it,” O’Neill said. “Neighborhood policing is allowing us to count the residents of our local precincts among our strongest partners, fostering trust and making our city safer on every block.”