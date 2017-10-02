Witnesses to mass shooting in Las Vegas share video of the scene

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAS VEGAS — Witnesses to the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history quickly took to social media after a gunman opened fire on a country music festival in Las Vegas Sunday, killing at least 50 people and injuring 200 more.

The shooter, identified by officials as Stephen Paddock, started shooting from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino as country singer Jason Aldean was playing near the end of the concert.

Paddock was confronted by officials, and is now dead.

Video of the scene shows a chaotic scene, and dozens of gunshots can be heard in quick succession.

Below you can see several videos of the scene that were shared on social media. Warning: some may find the content disturbing.

HORRIFIC SCENE: Do not let this be called anything else but DOMESTIC TERRORISM. AP reports 2dead 13critical & dozens injured. #MandalayBay pic.twitter.com/q7faKkCPpN — Eduardo Samaniego (@EduSamani) October 2, 2017