The number to call to check on someone in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — At least 50 people are dead and 200 more injured after a gunman opened fire at a music festival in Las Vegas, in what is the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Anyone concerned for the safety of a loved one can call 866-535-5654 for information on their safety, according to local officials.

The exact number of people dead and injured is not yet known, Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said at a morning news conference.

Stephen Paddock opened fire Sunday evening at a country music festival, Lombardo said. Paddock was confronted and killed, and another person of interest has been located.