Stephen Paddock ID’d as gunman who killed at least 50 in Las Vegas

NEW YORK — Stephen Paddock has been identified as the gunman who killed "in excess of" 50 people and injured 200 more in Las Vegas Sunday.

Paddock, 64, is dead after officers confronted him on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino across the street from the concert.

He is a Las Vegas resident with a criminal past, according to several reports.

Authorities were earlier searching for 62-year-old Marilou Danley, who Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said was seen traveling with Paddock.

Danley, wanted as a person of interest, has been located.

Online records indicate Paddock and Danley lived together.