President Trump, other politicians respond to Las Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS — President Donald Trump is extending condolences to the victims of the shooting in Las Vegas and their families.

In a tweet Monday, Trump offered “My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you!”

My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2017

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump was “briefed on the horrific tragedy in Las Vegas.”

Sanders said that “we are monitoring the situation closely.”

A gunman’s attack on the Sunday night country music concert killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 200.

Other politicians have also responded:

To victims, families & loved ones affected by this senseless violence in Las Vegas, Karen & I are praying for you & offering our love… — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 2, 2017

…The hearts & prayers of the American people are with you. You have our condolences and sympathies. — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 2, 2017

To the courageous first responders, thank you for your acts of bravery. — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 2, 2017

I’m praying for all the victims, their families, and our first responders in the #LasVegas #MandalayBay shooting. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) October 2, 2017

1:2 America woke up this morning to the horrific news of a devastating mass shooting in Las Vegas. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 2, 2017