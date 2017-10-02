Police say there is an active shooter situation in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Gunshot victims are being transported to hospitals after a mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday.

The shooter was reported near the Mandalay Bay Casino. The Route 91 Harvest country music festival was taking place at the casino at the time.

The shooting happened at end of a performance by Jason Aldean, County officials tweeted.

Concert-goers reported seeing muzzle flashes from the upper floors of Mandalay Bay and the sound of what they described as automatic gun fire.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

Witnesses say they saw multiple victims Sunday night as they fled the gunfire raining down on the concert venue.

University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said the Las Vegas hospital is taking in “several” people with gunshot wounds. She didn’t have any more immediate information.

Photos from the scene show people lying on the ground. Some of them are covered in blood. Video from the scene shows people running away. Some later huddled in the basement of the nearby Tropicana hotel-casino.

We're investigating reports of an active shooter near/around Mandalay Bay Casino. Asking everyone to please avoid the area. #LVMPDnews — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

Portions of Las Vegas Boulevard were shut down. Some flights headed for McCarran International Airport were diverted due to the shooting.

This is a developing story.