Las Vegas shooting: Woman, vehicles sought; suspected gunman dead: police

LAS VEGAS — A woman and two vehicles are being sought after a mass shooting in Las Vegas left at least 20 people dead, including the gunman, police said Monday.

Police are searching for a woman named Marilou Danley, who was traveling with the suspect, local Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said at a morning news conference.

He described Danley as an Asian woman, 4 feet 11 inches tall and 111 pounds.

"We have not located her at this time and we are interested in talking to her," he said.

Two vehicles are also being sought: a Hyundai Tucson with the Nevada plate No. 114B40 and a Chrysler Pacifica with the Nevada plate No. 79D401, police tweeted. At the morning news conference, Lombardo gave a difference plate number for the Pacifica — 19D401.

The woman sought was described by Lombardo as a companion who traveled with the suspected shooter.

The gunman, who police say they have identified but have yet to release his name, is dead after fatally shooting at least 20 people and injuring some 100 more in Las Vegas.

