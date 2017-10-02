Fuel My School 2017

NEW YORK, N.Y. Each year, school teachers in the US spend an average of $500 out­-of­-pocket on classroom supplies (Forbes).

PIX11, Tribune Broadcasting’s New York flagship station, is pleased to announce FUEL MY SCHOOL, a station initiative to help public school students “fuel their school” will be returning for a second year.

Through an essay contest, PIX11 will again make a financial donation to help an elementary school; a middle school and a high school achieve their academic goals through upgraded classroom supplies. This year, PIX11 has doubled the prize amount, $10K for the winning school and $1K for the runner-up in each category.

Beginning October 3rd, elementary, middle school and high school students, teachers and parents from public schools in the 5 boros of New York City, Westchester County, Long Island and all of New Jersey are invited to submit an essay explaining how their school makes a difference.

PIX11 will announce the winning school LIVE on the PIX11 Morning News and present the principal at each winning school with a $10,000 check to be used on school supplies or technology – the items they cannot afford and feel would make a difference in the lives of their students.

To enter, send an email with your name, address, phone number, school, and essay content to fuelmyschool@pix11.com.

