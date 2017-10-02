Trick, no treat: Brooklyn minister and grandkids face Halloween eviction from home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN — A 61-year-old minister with custody of her three grandchildren is losing her home.

Minister Linda Watts doesn't know where they're going to live. She was given an eviction notice by her 86-year-old landlord, who is selling the brownstone to move to Atlanta.

"I need a housing miracle. I have to be out by Oct. 31, with my three kids ... I have nowhere to go," Watts said.

Watts preaches at Mount Lebanon Baptist Church on Decatur street in Brooklyn. PIX11 News reached out to several city agencies and her congregation. PIX11 News will stay on this story.

According to a spokesperson for NY Foundling, "The Foundling recently learned that the landlord of Ms. Watts’ home has sold her property and that the Watts family needs to vacate the premises. The Foundling, in collaboration with Ms. Watts, will continue working towards a permanent solution. We are committed to helping Ms. Watts pursue several different avenues to secure safe and stable housing for her and her grandchildren, as soon as possible."

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family.

