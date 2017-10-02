Ahmad Khan Rahimi, the alleged Chelsea bomber, tossed from trial on first day

NEW YORK — The trial is now underway for Ahmad Khan Rahimi, the alleged Chelsea bomber.

Just as prosecutors were to begin opening arguments, jurors prematurely heard from Rahimi when he stood up before Judge Richard Berman, insisting on addressing him in the court room. Despite numerous warnings from the judge not to speak out of turn, Rahimi persisted and had to be led out of the courtroom.

It was a brief outburst but occurred in front of jurors and this began a busy day one for jurors.

Prosecutors in opening arguments detailed the mountain of evidence they said they have against Rahimi, which includes video surveillance, cell phone records, internet searches of ISIS and Al-Qaida, more than 40 pieces of DNA and even a journal Rahimi allegedly kept in which he wrote a confession.

All of it, prosecutors believe, will paint a picture of Rahimi’s alleged plan for the night of Sept. 17, 2016. The Saturday night was rocked by a homemade bomb allegedly made, tested and planted by Rahimi himself. Earlier that day, Rahimi allegedly detonated a pipe bomb at a charity run in Seaside Park, New Jersey.

Rahimi sat quietly, staring at the screen before him in the courtroom, watching as prosecutors and witnesses described seeing him on the video first walking with two bags and a backpack, then one by one dropping off his bags in two different locations in Chelsea on 23rd and 27th streets.

Victims described a loud boom and even a blinding flash, a force so strong it knocked one woman off her feet and left her with injuries so severe she almost lost her sight.

More witnesses painted similar scenes of panic, debris, destruction and shrapnel from the explosive.

Jane Shreibman told jurors she saw the second device prosecutors believe to be planted by Rahimi in Chelsea. She called 911 and perhaps saved lives by doing so.

The suspicious object she described as a pot taped shut with wires coming out it on 27th street was the third pressure cooker bomb planted that day. That one never went off.