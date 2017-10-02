4 lanes on damaged ramp leading to Holland Tunnel reopened after fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — State officials say workers have reopened four of five lanes after a fire caused structural damage to a ramp leading to the Holland Tunnel in Jersey City.

State transportation department and contractor crews have been working around the clock to place support bracing under the Route 139 ramp after the fire broke out under the ramp on Friday.

State officials say motorists should expect delays and congestion coming out of the tunnel, particularly during the afternoon commute, even though the lanes were reopened by Monday morning.

Motorists are urged to consider mass transit. New Jersey Transit has added capacity to some bus routes and the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail. PATH trains also were added.

Officials say it's too early to predict how long permanent repairs will take.