Yankees expand netting after girl hit by foul ball

NEW YORK — The Yankees announced a significant expansion to their protective netting Sunday weeks after a girl was hit by a foul ball.

The 105 mph drive off the bat of Yankees player Todd Frazier hit the girl in the face. She was hospitalized for several days.

Major League Baseball issued recommendations for protecting netting in December 2015. About a third of the MLB teams extended the netting to at least the far end of the dugout, but the Yankees were not among those teams.

The team said in an August statement posted on the team’s website that they “are seriously exploring extending the netting prior to the 2018 season.”

The Yankees are now consulting with architects, engineers, netting manufacturers and the MLB to analyze the best netting for the stagium.

“While the current protective netting meets the recommended guidelines established by Major League Baseball, the additional protective netting we are planning to install for the 2018 season will exceed the current guidelines established by the Office of the Commissioner of Major League Baseball,” the Yankees said in a statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.