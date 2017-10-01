Unidentified, disoriented man found in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN – Police are asking for assistance in identifying a man found in the Marine Park area in Brooklyn.

Police were called Sept. 29, about reports of an unidentified white male who was unable to communicate and disoriented.

The man was found by EMS on the corner of Avenue U and Coyle Street and was later taken to the hospital, police said.

The man is in stable condition.

The man is described as an elderly white man, 5’7, 160 lbs. with a medium build, brown eyes, white hair, and white beard.

He was wearing a white t-shirt, blue sweatpants, and black Nike sandals and was using a walker.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).