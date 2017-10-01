Subway delays could cost businesses, employees nearly $400m annually: audit

NEW YORK — Delayed subways could cost workers and businesses nearly $400 million annually, a new analysis found.

The report from New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer, which drew from a survey of riders and looked at various scenarios with minor and longer delays, found that nearly 75 percent of commuters had been late to work because of subway delays over a three month period. It showed that the annual economic impact of subway delays ranged from $170.2 million to $389 million dollars.

“What these new numbers show is that the cost of inaction is greater than the cost of action; that subway delays take a massive toll on our economy,” Stringer said. “We need to fix our subways both to improve quality of life and our economy. This isn’t a choice – it’s a must.”

The study used average salary data from the took the Bureau of Labor Statistics to calculate costs: each hour lost is worth $34, the average hourly wage in New York City.

Delays on the 4, 5, 7, F and A lines are the most costly, the study found. Stalled trains on those lines cost $140 million a year combined using worst-case scenario delay data. The ‘Summer of Hell’ could fade into a ‘Fall of Frustration,’ Stringer warned.

“Our subway system is the backbone to our economy,” Stringer said. “That means with every delay, there aren’t just lives affected – there’s an economic consequence.”