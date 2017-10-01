Police search for two teens who punched, stole boy’s phone

MORRISANIA, Bronx – Police are asking for help in identifying two individuals connected to a Bronx robbery.

On Sept. 21, a 12-year-old male victim was approached by two teens when he was punched in the face, police said.

The two individuals allegedly took the victim’s cellphone and fled the scene, said police.

The victim had swelling on his face and a bruised finger.

The first individual is described as a black male with a dark complexion, 13-16 years old, and was last seen wearing a black shirt, camouflage pants, and black sneakers.

The second individual is described as a black male with a dark complexion, 13-16 years old, and was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, dark colored pants, and black sneakers.

