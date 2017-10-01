O.J. Simpson released from prison after 9 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O.J. Simpson is out of prison today - a free man for the first time in nearly a decade.

It happened just after midnight in Nevada.

The famed NFL player turned prisoner walked out the doors of Lovelock Correctional Facility, put a few boxes of his belongings into a car, and away he went.

At his parole hearing he said that he had done his time.

This after he and a group of men robbed two sports memorabilia dealers at gunpoint in 2008.

Then, there was his infamous 1994 acquittal for the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.

Back in July, the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners granted Simpson, now 70, parole.

He served nine of his 33-year sentence for the conviction of kidnapping, armed robbery and several other charges.

Now, his family says they are ready to have him home.

“He truly is remorseful and we just want him to come home so that we can move forward for us," Simpson’s daughter Arnelle said at the hearing.

Simpson will reportedly be living in Las Vegas and eventually will move to Florida to be closer to his children.

Simpson’s release was very much done in secret today to avoid too much attention from the press.

However, he was reportedly in good spirits leaving prison this morning, and a corrections officer told him not to come back. He said that he did not intend to.