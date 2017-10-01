NYPD rescues sailor stranded for days off coast of NY without food

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn — A 39-year-old fisherman was adrift off the coast of New York for days with no food and no way of contacting anyone before police rescued him Sunday morning.

Another boater spotted the disabled sailboat about five miles off the coast of Rockaway Point around 9:45 a.m. and radioed for help, police said. The Harbor Unit went out and found the boat had a torn main sail and no gas.

The man on board had been traveling from Fire Island to Manhattan, but ran into problems.

He was adrift for four days, police sources said. The man had no food and just a few bottles of water. His cellphone battery had died and he didn’t have a radio.

The man was dehydrated, but otherwise alright when police took him to Coney Island Hospital. His boat was towed to shore.