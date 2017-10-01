NJ Transit adds capacity due to Holland Tunnel repair work

NEWARK, NJ – The NJ Transit is adding the capacity to certain bus routes and the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail because of traffic congestion near the Holland Tunnel.

Because of emergency repair work on the Rt. 139 ramp, heavy traffic and lane closures were caused significant delays.

Between the West Side Ave. park-and-ride and Hoboken Terminal between 6:00-9:30 a.m. and 3:30-7:00 p.m will be provided.

NJ Transit is also adding capacity to bus routes along the Route 9 corridor into and out of the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York during peak hours which can provides more connectivity to PATH service at Exchange Place, Newport, and Hoboken Terminal.

Customers are also able to take the North Jersey Coast Line service, but would have to purchase tickets.

For customers along the 120 and 64J bus routes, they are told to expect delays during rush hour and should allow for extra travel time.