Man, woman shot in a car in Queens

ROSEDALE, Queens — A man and a woman in a car were shot in Queens Sunday night, police said.

The man and woman were in a car on 243rd Street in front of G’s Restaurant and Bar in Rosedale when they were shot shortly after 6 p.m., police said. The 25-year-old man was shot in the abdomen. The 23-year-old woman was shot in the buttocks.

Both of them were taken to Franklin General hospital by private means, police said.

No arrests have been made. Police do not yet have any information available on the culprit.

