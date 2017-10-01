Man arrested for DWI after hitting churchgoer

BABYLON, New York – A man was arrested after he hit a pedestrian in Long Island.

Anthony Parrinello, 27, was driving in front of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church Saturday evening when he struck a parked car and a woman who was leaving the church, police said.

Parrinello continued driving, knocking down a statue before coming to a stop on front of St. Joseph’s Nursery School, said police.

The victim, 76-year-old Nancy Ruff was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Occupants inside the parked vehicle, 40-year-old Michael Pepe and 3-year-old Harper Pepe were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Parrinello was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. He was not injured.