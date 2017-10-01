It finally feels like fall, but how long will this cool weather last

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As an upper air disturbance and secondary cold front move through it will continue to produce some scattered showers through the evening hours. The satellite loop shows a definable twist in the cloud cover moving from north to south.

Once the disturbance passes skies should clear out tonight and it will be quite cool with lows in the mid-30s (extreme NW suburbs) to mid-40s just about everywhere except for the warmer urban locations that will be in the lower 50s. A frost advisory is in effect for Sullivan and Ulster counties in NY. Sunday's highs will be in the mid to upper 60s with plenty of sunshine.

By mid to late next week a ridge will develop and allow a warmer air mass to move back in. Those cool 60s will be replaced with above average temperatures. Expected highs to be in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.