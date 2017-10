BRONX – Crews are battling a 5-alarm fire at a building in the Bronx.

The fire broke out Sunday afternoon at 1486 Watson Avenue.

FDNY said the fire started on the top floor.

Commuters are advised to expect delays and avoid smoke.

FDNYalerts BX 5-ALARM 1486 WATSON AVE, MULTIPLE DWELLING FIRE IN COCKLOFT, — FDNYalerts (@FDNYAlerts) October 1, 2017

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.