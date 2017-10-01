WATCH REPLAY: Old Kosciuszko Bridge demolished in implosion

Car crashes into Bronx children’s center, 3 seriously injured

Posted 7:34 PM, October 1, 2017, by

WAKEFIELD, the Bronx — Three people were rushed to the hospital in serious condition after a car crashed into a Bronx children’s center Sunday night, an FDNY spokesperson said.

The car crashed into Baby Power Forever Kids on White Plains Road around 6:40 p.m.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the crash. No identifying information is currently available for the victims.

