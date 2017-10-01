Buses should be graded for safety, Schumer says in wake of deadly crash

NEW YORK — The bus company whose driver smashed into an MTA bus, killing three, had several fatal bus crashes in its background and a history of speeding violations, but riders would have no way of knowing that because charter bus companies are not graded for safety in a clear way, officials said Sunday.

Now, in the wake of the tragic crash between a Dahlia Group bus and an MTA bus, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) says charter bus companies should be graded for safety. They should also be required to share their grades with the public.

“Your gut reaction is to ask what more can be done to prevent these kinds of crashes and improve the culture of safety,” Schumer said. “We need a federal letter grade system for bus safety that mirrors the one we have for New York City restaurants because the public is in the dark on just who is violating the law and how dangerous their charter may be.

Federal records show Dahlia was involved in a fatal accident in December 2016. The company is also facing multiple lawsuits tied to a February 2016 crash on I-95 in Connecticut. A February 2003 Dahlia bus crash left two passengers dead and 28 others injured.

The driver in the September Flushing crash had been fired from the MTA in 2015 after hitting two cars. He was later convicted of driving under the influence and evading arrest.

That safety record should be open to the public, Schumer said. What’s more, Dahlia Group is far from the worse offender. About half of private bus companies have incurred federal violations.

Schumer has asked federal transportation officials to create clear and understandable safety ratings to be posted on buses and at terminals.

“Hit the gas on a federal letter-grade system for private bus companies,” Schumer said. “The companies that spend money to ensure a culture of safety will rise to the top, and the bad actors who disregard the value of safety and human life will fail to survive unless they improve.”