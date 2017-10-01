Cops seek gas station bandits who struck 4 times in a week

QUEENS — Police are looking for two men in connection with a string of armed robberies in Queens.

They stole more than $2,500 in cash from four gas stations since Sept. 24, police said. Their last reported attack happened Saturday just before 6 p.m. at a Dunkin Donuts located at a gas station on Cross Bay Boulevard where they made off with $50.

The first three gas station robberies occurred on the same day. In each incident, they displayed a gun to an employee.

The first suspect was last seen wearing a white, long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, red sneakers and a short black wig. The second suspect was last seen wearing a white Lacoste baseball hat, a blue long sleeve shirt, blue jean shorts, black sneakers and a long red and black wig.

The duo has been linked to robberies at these locations:

Sept. 24 at 1:35 a.m. at BP Gas Station on 59-63 Maurice Ave.

Sept. 24 at 2 a.m. at Mobile Gas Station on 69-08 Eliot Ave.

Sept. 24 at 5:20 a.m. at Shell Gas Station on 92-10 Astoria Blvd.

Sept. 30 at 5:45 a.m. at Dunkin Donuts within Speedway Gas Station 134-14 Crossbar Boulevard.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).