Woman found dead along shoreline in Hampton Bays

HAMPTON BAYS, Long Island – Police are investigating the death of a woman found on the shoreline of Hubbard County Park.

A fisherman walking on the beach of Flanders Bay found a dead woman on the shoreline Friday afternoon, police said.

The woman was described as white, about 25 to 35 years old, with short brown hair and a medium build.

Police said she had a small green flower tattoo on the top of her right foot.

Investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Suffolk County Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.