Woman found dead along shoreline in Hampton Bays

HAMPTON BAYS, Long Island – Police are investigating the death of a woman found on the shoreline of Hubbard County Park.
A fisherman walking on the beach of Flanders Bay found a dead woman on the shoreline Friday afternoon, police said.
The woman was described as white, about 25 to 35 years old, with short brown hair and a medium build.
Police said she had a small green flower tattoo on the top of her right foot.
Investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Suffolk County Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.