Two men killed in Bronx apartment fire

PARKCHESTER, Bronx – Two men were killed and five others were injured after a fire broke out in a Bronx apartment.

Police responded to a call about a residential fire on East Tremont Avenue early Saturday morning.

FDNY found 75-year-old John Quinones unconscious and unresponsive within the residence.

Quinones was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Upon further investigation, two more men were found in the apartment hallway. One was injured and another unresponsive. EMS pronounced the unresponsive man dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.