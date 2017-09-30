Police search for women who stole Rolex, credit cards in Manhattan

MIDTOWN, Manhattan – Police are asking for help in identifying two the women involved in a robbery in Manhattan.

A 49-year-old male was walking with an unidentified woman into the Michelangelo Hotel on West 51st Street where the victim was staying, police said.

Moments late, they were joined by a second woman, according to police.

After an elapsed amount of time, both women were observed on surveillance camera leaving the scene, said police.

Police said the victim later realized his Rolex watch and credit cards were missing.

It was later determined that the credit cards were used to make purchases at several locations.

The first individual is described as a black female with long hair, about 5’5, 130 to 140 pounds, and was last seen wearing a leather jacket and blue jeans.

The second individual is described as a black female, about 5’7, 140 to 150 pounds and was last seen wearing a black tank top, black jacket, and blue jeans.

