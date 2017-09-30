MTA weekend work: Service changes for 17 subway lines this weekend

NEW YORK – Train service on 17 subway lines will be affected due to work on signals, rails, and stations.

1 Train: Uptown trains run express from Times Square to 72nd Street, skipping 50th, 59th, and 66th Streets.

2 & 3 Trains: There will be no service between Manhattan and Brooklyn. There will be no service at Park Place, Wall Street, Clark Street, and Hoyt Street. 2 trains run express from 3 Av-149 St to E 180 St.

4 Train: Service will be extended to New Lots Avenue. Trains will also run local in Brooklyn to replace 2 and 3 service.

5 Train: No trains between 241 Street and Gun Hill Road. Free shuttle buses operate between Gun Hill Road and 241 Street.

7 Train: Manhattan-bound trains will run express from 74th Street-Broadway to Queesnboro Plaza from 5:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

A Train: Downtown trains will run express, from 59th Street-Columbus Circle to Canal Street, skipping 50th, 23rd, and Spring Streets.

C Train: Downtown trains run express from 59th Street to Canal Street, skipping 50th, 23rd, and Spring Streets.

D Train: Coney Island-bound trains skip 155th Street. Trains will make local stops at 23rd and 14th Streets in both directions.

E Train: Trains run along the F line in both directions between 21st Street-Queensbridge and 34th Street-Herald Square, the last stop. There is no E train service at Queens Plaza, Court Square-23rd Street, Lexington Avenue/53rd Street, Fifth Avenue/53rd Street, 7th Avenue, 50th Street, 42nd Street/Port Authority, 34th Street-Penn Station, 23rd Street, 14th Street, West Fourth Street, Spring Street, Canal Street and World Trade Center. Manhattan-bound trains skip Briarwood and 75 Avenue.

F Train: Coney Island-bound trains will skip Sutphin Boulevard, Briarwood and 75th Avenue. Coney Island-bound trains will run along the E line between Roosevelt Avenue and 42nd Street-Port Authority, and then along the A line to Jay Street-MetroTech. Jamaica-bound trains will run along the E line between 47th-50th Streets and Roosevelt Avenue.

G Train: No trains between Hoyt-Schermerhorn and Church Avenue. Service operates between Court Square and Bedford-Nostrand Avenue and between Bedford-Nostrand Avenues and Hoyt-Schermerhorn

J Train: There are no trains between Chambers Street and Broad Street. Manhattan-bound trains skip Flushing Ave, Lorimer St, and Hewes St.

M Train: There are no trains between Myrtle-Wyckoff and Myrtle avenues. Free shuttle buses operate between Myrtle-Wyckoff and Metropolitan avenues. Service operates between Essex Street and Myrtle Avenue, then along the J line to and from Broadway Junction.

N Train: Astoria bound- trains skip Prince, Eighth, 23rd, 28th and 49th streets. Coney Island-bound trains skip 30th Avenue, Broadway, 36th and 39th avenues. Trains in both directions will stop at 45th and 53rd streets.

Q Train: Coney Island-bound trains run along the R line between 57th Street-7th Avenue and DeKalb Avenue. Uptown trains run express from Canal Street to 57th Street-7th Avenue.

R Train: Forest Hills-bound trains skip Prince, Eighth, 23rd, 28th and 49th Streets. Manhattan-bound trains run express between 71st Avenue and Queens Plaza. No trains between 36th Street, Brooklyn, and 95th Street.