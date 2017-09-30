× Man found dead after firefighters extinguish small blaze in Brooklyn

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — A man was found dead Saturday morning after firefighters extinguished a “small fire.”

A blaze was reported at 466 Chauncey St. just before 9:30 a.m., police said.

The fire was put out, and a man was found unresponsive and unconscious in the residence.

EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The medical examiner will determine the man’s cause of death.